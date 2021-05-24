Girardi gives Harper second day off

The Philadelphia Phillies knocked off the Washington Nationals 6-2 last night, in what the box score would suggest was just your average mid-May MLB game. If you’re a Phillies fan, you can’t really argue with the result. The issue that has become a theme this season, however, is the process that Manager Joe Girardi uses to get to certain results. Or, sometimes it seems, it’s a lack of process. Last night, the Phils got a stellar start from their #5 arm, as Chase Anderson did not allow a run through his first 5 innings of work. After allowing consecutive hits to the first 2 batters of the game, Anderson did not allow a hit through the bottom of the 5th, and the Phillies headed into the top of the 6th inning with a 3-0 lead. Until this point, the game had been a manager’s dream. Your starter is cruising and you hold a breathable lead, no worries to be had. Then in the top of the 6th, Rhys Hoskins reached on an error. Didi Gregorius was awarded a hit, but essentially reached on a fielding misplay as well. Odubel Herrera walked to load the bases, and all of a sudden, Girardi was looking at a bases loaded, no outs situation with the pitcher’s spot in the order coming up. Part of the thought process in that situation has to be to consider Anderson’s ability and what you can realistically expect from him for the rest of the game. The last time Chase Anderson recorded a 6th inning out was in September of 2019. He has never thrown a complete game in his 6+ years in the majors. Statistically speaking, it’s likely that you’re not getting any more than about 1 inning out of him if you keep him in the game.