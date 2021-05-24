What difficulty setting do you normally select when playing a game?
Different difficulty settings in games can provide wildly different experiences, ranging from forgiving modes that allow players to avoid most gameplay challenges and instead just experience the story and world, while more punishing selections may confront a player with an entire campaign of brutal, downright sadistic challenge. Often, gamers like to seek out a specific experience from the get-go. When you’re starting up a game, what difficulty level do you choose? How do you decide? Does the notorious difficulty of certain series, such as Fire Emblem (pictured above), inspire you any which way?www.nintendoenthusiast.com