What difficulty setting do you normally select when playing a game?

Virtua Fighter has been largely absent from the scene for a long time – but its most recent release in VF 5 Ultimate Showdown has gotten its fair share of modern-day love. Beyond being a top-shelf backwards compatible game on the Xbox One and now Xbox Series platforms over the years, it’s also been featured in various Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio games – which has really allowed it to gain exposure to a new generation. It’s been a bit absurd too as folks have tried to do anything to get the game to be playable outside of the games it’s been featured in – but Sega is releasing it as a standalone game on June 1 for the PS4 and PS5. The game plays like an absolute dream with the PS4 pad and this incarnation will feature a visual bump for resolution and textures – making it the definitive experience overall.