newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

What difficulty setting do you normally select when playing a game?

By Andrew Rockett
Nintendo Enthusiast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDifferent difficulty settings in games can provide wildly different experiences, ranging from forgiving modes that allow players to avoid most gameplay challenges and instead just experience the story and world, while more punishing selections may confront a player with an entire campaign of brutal, downright sadistic challenge. Often, gamers like to seek out a specific experience from the get-go. When you’re starting up a game, what difficulty level do you choose? How do you decide? Does the notorious difficulty of certain series, such as Fire Emblem (pictured above), inspire you any which way?

www.nintendoenthusiast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming#Game Mode#Normal Mode#Higher Level#Halo Games#Star Fox 64#Difficulty Level#The Game#Forgiving Modes#Gamers#Expert Mode#Time#Enemy Health#Fire Emblem#Happy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Games963kklz.com

What Is The Scariest Game You Can Handle Playing? | CheckpointXP: On Demand

James, Robbie, and Weirdbeard ask what the scariest game you can handle is. Listen to the full show by subscribing to CheckpointXP: On Demand Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts,Amazon Music, or wherever you listen to podcasts. CheckpointXP is a weekly nationally syndicated radio show in the United States...
Video Gamesvg247.com

What are you playing this weekend?

Ahh, the weekend. A time for rest, relaxation, and revisiting the ever-growing and insurmountable backlog of games weighing heavy on your psyche. It’s a good problem to have, but one that the increasing competitiveness of gaming subscription services is only making worse. Not only do you have the mountain of...
Video GamesDestructoid

What video games do you think demonstrate the sharpest A.I.?

-Gamingnerd wonders if single-player games are simply a multiplayer game against the game's AI. -Febochulus reviews indie game, Hylics. -Lord Spencer reviews Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix as part of his PS1 REVIEWS blogging series. -Dinoracha reviews the early access version of RoboQuest. -NinjaSpeed writes about playing a long-term franchise...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Days of Play 2021 Launches - Deals on Select PlayStation Games to Begins Soon

Sony launched another edition of its Days of Play event. You can already join the fun, and together with other players run new games and collect trophies for attractive prizes. On May 26, a sale will start, in which players will be able to purchase such games as Death Stranding, The Last of Us: Part II or Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales at reduced prices.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Biomutant Difficulty Differences: Easy, Normal, or Hard

The Biomutant difficulty differences between Easy, Normal, and Hard are pretty simple but they aren’t explained in the menu when choosing. Here’s the need-to-know on which difficulty to choose, info about any difficulty Trophies or Achievements, and whether or not you can change the difficulty after starting. What are the...
Hobbiesreadingchronicle.co.uk

What are the best board games to play?

DURING lockdown a lot of us have turned to playing board games to keep us entertained. From Scrabble to Chess, everybody has a favourite. We asked our readers what their favourites are. Here's what they said. Backgammon. Backgammon is a two player game where each player has 15 pieces. These...
Video GamesWKRC

When does playing video games become an addiction?

A recent study shows pathological video game symptoms in adolescents can lead to mental and behavioral problems like depression, aggression and shyness. The majority of kids won’t face these issues. Between virtual school and quarantine entertainment, kids got a lot of screen time over the past 15 months. Some parents...
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Ladders by POWGI (Nintendo Switch)

Ladders by POWGI is the latest POWGI-branded word game on the Nintendo Switch. Many of these have been released on the Switch (also on the Wii U and 3DS), varying in quality. PN has reviewed the good, the average, and the subpar titles. Ladders is more of a middle-of-the-road release, an average game in most respects that only enthusiasts of the POWGI series will want to grab at launch price.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown Coming to PS4 in June

Virtua Fighter has been largely absent from the scene for a long time – but its most recent release in VF 5 Ultimate Showdown has gotten its fair share of modern-day love. Beyond being a top-shelf backwards compatible game on the Xbox One and now Xbox Series platforms over the years, it’s also been featured in various Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio games – which has really allowed it to gain exposure to a new generation. It’s been a bit absurd too as folks have tried to do anything to get the game to be playable outside of the games it’s been featured in – but Sega is releasing it as a standalone game on June 1 for the PS4 and PS5. The game plays like an absolute dream with the PS4 pad and this incarnation will feature a visual bump for resolution and textures – making it the definitive experience overall.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Video Games Tester - Do You Have What It Takes?

There are some fundamental characteristics that are exhibited my most successful testers that help them do well in this job market. If you are looking for video game tester jobs it certainly helps to enjoy playing these kinds of games, and in most cases the time spent in gaming activities has improved your eye-hand coordination to the point that you have good gaming skills and an understanding of game play beyond the average person.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

7 Best Anime Fighting Games To Play In 2021

There is never any shortage of fighting games that release into the marketplace and are active with players. However, if you’re specifically looking for anime-style fighting games then you’ll still find quite a few newly added releases coming out each year. With 2021, there are some games we’re hopeful to see release this year, but those that are just looking to try something new and may find quite a bit of enjoyment out of right now can look back to some other previously released titles. In this list, we’re highlighting some games that are either coming out this year or are still solid entries to try out today.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

15 Games That Will Be Absent at E3 2021

E3 is all about hopes and dreams and endless possibilities, even those that seem to defy all logic and reason, and stellar announcements over the years of unexpected games have proven that at E3, pretty much anything can happen. Or, well, almost anything. Every year, there are some games that we’re all pretty sure won’t be making any appearances at all, and there’s a few of those this year as well. So as we approach the long-awaited E3 2021 week in June, here, we’re going to talk about fifteen games that are definitely not going to be at the show.
Video Gamesgamecritics.com

Kaze And The Wild Masks Review

HIGH Pitch-perfect platforming and level design. WTF We really need a new Donkey Kong Country game. I play a lot of platformers. They’re probably my favorite genre, and have been since I was a kid. One of the best in the genre, 1995’s Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest, left an undeniable impression on me back then — it fundamentally improved on everything that made its predecessor so beloved and remains one of my favorite titles of all time. While I’ve enjoyed plenty of platformers since then, nothing has come close to matching it in terms of gameplay and level design… until Kaze and the Wild Masks.
Video Gamesgosunoob.com

Maneater Released on Steam, Xbox Games Pass, and Nintendo Switch

Home » News » Maneater Released on Steam, Xbox Games Pass, and Nintendo Switch. Maneater, the open-world shark action RPG, has been released on Steam, Xbox Games Pass, and Nintendo Switch. Initially released as an Epic Store exclusive, the game’s one-year exclusivity deal has expired and you can now purchase the game on the Steam digital storefront as well. Likewise, you can now own the game on the Nintendo Switch and the game is also available on the Xbox Games Pass for its subscribers.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase set for June 13

Microsoft and Bethesda Softworks today announced when they’ll hold their joint Games Showcase. Microsoft, Xbox, and Bethesda Softworks aim to take the world by storm on June 13 at 10am PT. During that time, Microsoft will unveil what it has up its sleeve for the rest of the year and beyond. As suspected, Bethesda Softworks will also be a part of the showcase.
Video GamesComicBook

PS4 Game Being Removed From Sale in a Few Days

Another PS4 game is being removed from sale from the PlayStation Store, and it's a fairly popular game, especially within its niche genre. At the end of May, Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star will no longer be available to purchase on iOS, Android, and the PlayStation Store. Word of the delisting comes the way not of the game's publisher, Devolver Digital, nor its developer, Mediatonic, but from Moa, the creator of the original Hatoful Boyfriend game, which Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star is a remake of.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Square Enix Is Releasing A Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake For Home Consoles

One of the six games revealed during Square Enix's Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary live stream earlier today was Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. According to the game's producer, Masaaki Hayasaka - who has previously worked on games such as Octopath Traveler, the "HD-2D style" combines pixel art with 3D effects to produce a sense of depth and atmosphere like nothing else.