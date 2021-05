(Los Angeles, CA) — Students in the Los Angeles Unified School District will get to go back to school five days a week for in-person learning this fall. LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner announced today the normal in-person instruction will be offered to students from elementary to high school age at the start of the 2021-22 school year. Students at all levels will be given the option to continue with remote learning. The school system closed its campuses in March of last year when the pandemic first struck. Schools started the reopening process just over a month ago.