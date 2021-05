Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that 51.5% of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The state also reported 61.4% of adults have received at least one vaccine dose. The federal government this week authorized kids ages 12-15 to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, though the state did not report the number of residents between the ages of 12-17 years old who have been vaccinated. Still, 49.6% of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, and 41.3% of all New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated, according to the state.