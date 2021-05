It’s been a while since I reported in from this windy ridge. Time sure passes quickly, though life itself seems to crawl along in many ways. I was looking at branding pictures of cute little people on big horses, out helping on the ranch, riding with their folks, and learning the life they were born into. Those pictures are sure precious and I wish there had been more pictures of our growing up years, but, money was very tight and photographs were special things taken with an old Brownie camera and processed when Mom could work it into the budget. So, I understand why there weren’t more pictures, but still wish there could have been more.