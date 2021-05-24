COVID leads art transformation

Whether you’re an artist yourself, or your business makes use of creative content, the law is full of opportunities to assist your vision and your objectives. Copyrighting and licensing your work can create new income opportunities and expand your viewers, while correctly licensing others’ work can provide new creative avenues. And should you work with others, clearly defining your small business and your roles can forestall future disputes and permit you to focus on your passion. Since the start of the disaster, cinemas, theatres and stay shows of all types and sizes have been cancelled, undermining the livelihood of performers and different entertainment staff. Originally the Fischer Meat Packing Company, the Mellwood Art Center provides an industrial aptitude few places in Louisville can match. We home over one hundred seventy artist studios, galleries, shops, gyms, and more!