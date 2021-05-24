newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

COVID leads art transformation

By Custom Author
harrisonreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 has profoundly changed the contours of our daily lives. At this time of great loss and physical distancing, many of us have turned to creative outlets to help us cope, express our anguish, and gain agency when we feel helpless. “Together apART: Creating During. COVID” features more than 250...

www.harrisonreview.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Exhibitions#Photography#Art#Work Experience#Shared Experience#Poetry#Art Culture#Transformation#Individual Works#Online Exhibitions#Themes#Creative Outlets#Individual Stories#User Experience#Songwriting#Access Artist Statements#Community Members#Individual Stops#Physical Distancing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Health
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Arts
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Music
News Break
Google
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthArkansas Online

'Stasis And Change': Art flows from wellspring of covid solitude

In a spring when many of us find ourselves on the precipice of leaping back into normal life after a year spent isolated from our normal routines, Art Ventures President Sharon Killian says the art collective's new exhibit theme, "Stasis and Change," hits the bulls eye for the times we find ourselves in.
Visual Artladailypost.com

Village Arts Is Hosting ‘COVID Crafters’ Exhibit

Village Arts is hosting a new show on its walls featuring the works of 13 local artists and crafters. Courtesy photo. The ‘COVID Crafters’ exhibit features the work of 13 artists, which lines the walls at Village Arts. Courtesy photo. VILLAGE ARTS News:. There is always something in store at...
Tulsa, OKThe Christian Science Monitor

In Tulsa, a poet reflects on art’s transformative power

Update: Jerica Wortham on the transformative power of art. How does a city confront a violent past? Tulsa, Oklahoma, is wrestling with the question as it prepares for the centennial of the brutal race massacre that took place there on May 31 and June 1, 1921. For Tulsa native Jerica...
New York City, NYMetropolis Magazine

These Artists Transformed Salvaged Plywood into Public Art

Last June, when New York City streets were both desolate and disorderly due to the pandemic and the vigor of the ongoing uprising against police violence, worthless studios founder Neil Hamamoto found himself marveling at the city’s bizarre vacancy and the streets which were unusually dressed in plywood boards covering ground floor retailers’ windows. Similar to the rise in the cost of hand sanitizer and face masks, the market price for plywood skyrocketed.
Troup County, GALaGrange Daily News

Art museum paints COVID-19 memorial wall

On Thursday and Friday, LaGrange Art Museum board members and others painted hearts on the museum’s exterior wall representing lives lost to COVID-19 in Troup County. Other participants included executive director Laura Jennings and museum staff members. According to Jennings, there are at least 188 hearts on the wall. Jennings...
Visual Artmelvillereview.com

Art Or Not?

Whether you’re an artist yourself, or your business makes use of creative content, the law is full of opportunities to assist your vision and your objectives. Copyrighting and licensing your work can create new income opportunities and expand your viewers, while correctly licensing others’ work can provide new creative avenues. And should you work with others, clearly defining your small business and your roles can forestall future disputes and permit you to focus on your passion. Since the start of the disaster, cinemas, theatres and stay shows of all types and sizes have been cancelled, undermining the livelihood of performers and different entertainment staff. Originally the Fischer Meat Packing Company, the Mellwood Art Center provides an industrial aptitude few places in Louisville can match. We home over one hundred seventy artist studios, galleries, shops, gyms, and more!
Theater & DanceThe Guardian

Covid pandemic might unlock doors to golden age for the arts

For Britain’s theatres it has been a case of history repeating itself. The playhouses were often closed in the 16th and 17th centuries as a result of the bubonic plague and last year they closed because the prime minister, in his guise as master of the revels, decided that Covid-19 meant watching a play in the flesh was too risky.
Rockford, ILWIFR

CRE8IV transformational art returns for second year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents will soon be amused as several murals begin to take shape in places around the region over the next few weeks. The city of Rockford announced the return of CRE8IV transformational art, which turns blank walls into what a representative from the Rockford Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau calls “museum quality art.” The initiative started in 2019 and is back after a year break due to the pandemic.
MuseumsPosted by
Forbes

Covid Causes Cancellation Of TEFAF Art Fair, Will Move Online

Even as much of the world begins to recover from the global coronavirus pandemic, international air passenger service remains spotty, an inconsistent patchwork of travel restrictions are still in place, and vaccine distribution is slow in many places. All of these inconsistencies and health concerns continue to make organizing international events quite difficult and have likely led to the cancelation of TEFAF Maastricht, one of the world’s largest, most important and most prestigious art fairs.
Museumsarchitecturaldigest.com

Discover The Philadelphia Museum of Art's Frank Gehry Transformation

The 72 steps to the Philadelphia Museum of Art may well rank among the most famous stairways of the past century. Charged by a sweaty Sly Stallone in the 1976 hit Rocky, this majestic ascent has long inspired visitors to make the climb to the hilltop 1928 landmark, an assemblage of Greek-temple forms in golden-hued limestone. But today it’s the building’s opposite side that is capturing the public’s imagination. Unveiled on May 7, the West entrance now ushers visitors through a sequence of spaces deftly reimagined by architect Frank Gehry.
Winter Park, FLBay News 9

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival returns after COVID hiatus

One of the oldest and largest Outdoor Art Festivals returns back to Winter Park. Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival wasn't held last year because of pandemic. Masks not required at event, but social distancing encourages. The festival runs through Sunday. The Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival is back this year...
Public HealthCaledonian Record-News

Coming Out Of COVID, Catamount Arts Announces Full Summer Program

Fifteen months after closing their Eastern Avenue arts center to their public, Catamount Arts is gearing up for an ambitious summer of arts programming, education opportunities, and live performance. Like arts organizations nationwide, Catamount closed their brick-and-mortar facility in March of last year, learning on the fly to develop safer...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Art Basel Hong Kong 2021: Digital Transformation Amidst the Pandemic

HONG KONG & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2021-- When the 2020 edition was cancelled due to COVID-19, the future of Art Basel Hong Kong and other in-person art fairs was called into question. But the iconic Hong Kong event has a plan in place to weather the storm with a shift to a hybrid format, an embrace of digitalisation, and a focus on the safety of collectors, gallerists and art aficionados.