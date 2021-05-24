newsbreak-logo
Latimer gives update on South County Trailway work

Following the completion of the restoration of the North County Trailway in 2020, the county began the restoration of the South County Trailway. Together, these connected trailways run the entire length of Westchester. "Outdoor recreation is more important than ever," County Executive George Latimer said. "In the past year, we've...

