Latimer gives update on South County Trailway work

The Duchesne County Road Department Director Ben Henderson provided an update during a Duchesne County Commission meeting this month on existing projects and upcoming work. According to the meeting minutes, crews have installed the new bridge in the Lower Red Creek area, Camelot, and are now working on the blind corner located in the same area. Rock will be utilized from the blind corner into the new bridge for support. After the bridge was set, crews worked to build the road up. It was planned that crews would let the road settle before paving. The number of culverts that have been replaced or removed on East River Road were discussed. There have been 53 trenches involved; 19 abandoned, 13 replaced, and 21 reset.