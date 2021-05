ST. PAUL, MN (May 15, 2021) - It was late game heroics all over the Minnesota sports landscape on Saturday night. The Twins scored four in the eighth inning to come from behind and win. The United scored a game winning goal four minutes into extra time. And the St. Paul Saints received their own incredible finish. Ryan Jeffers crushed a 99 mile per hour fastball over the right field wall for a walk-off home run giving the Saints a 2-1 victory over the Iowa Cubs Saturday night at CHS Field in front of 4,129. The win provides the Saints with their first back-to-back victories of the season and are now 5-6.