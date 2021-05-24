5 Steps To An Organized Closet

I’m not about to whine about having to go all the way down to the basement of my house in order to do laundry, when my apartment-dwelling memories of lugging bags of dirty clothing down four flights of stairs and across five city blocks still feel so fresh. I am ever grateful that I no longer have to count out quarters and pray that whoever used the washer before me had good hygiene habits. That. Said. I wish I had a laundry closet on the first or second floor of my home so that I didn’t have to descend into the dungeon like a mole person every time I needed to do a wash.