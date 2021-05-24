5 Steps To An Organized Closet

If you’ve ever uttered the phrase “I have nothing to wear,” while standing in front of an overstuffed wardrobe, it’s time to tackle the mess. The most challenging part of sprucing up your space is actually committing to the project. Once you decide to declutter, not only will it take the guesswork out of putting together outfits, it will transform your state of mind. A clutter-free life will lead to a clutter-free mind, explains Julie Ann Clauss, founder of The Wardrobe, a professional fashion archiving and storage service. “When your clothes are organized, dressing is a more relaxing and enjoyable experience. It’s so liberating to see a neatly edited closet of things you love and wear, rather than an overcrowded mess,” shares Clauss.