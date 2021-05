The Fruitport tennis team battled to the end with two runner-up finishes and a 3rd place at the conference finals. Hope Busscher at 2s was runner-up as well as Grace Sweet at 3s, playing great tennis all day. Taking third was 1s Alison Blakeman with some great play. Playing well and placing were 1d Jillian Hawley and Ella Kestner, 2d Emily Fairfield and Audra Peterson, 3d Jennah Wierengo and Lynnea Olson, 4s Auebre Johnson and 4d Samantha Navitskas and Jordan Achterhof. The trojans will be in Holland for regionals Thursday.