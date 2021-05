Wired networks incur gamut components for installing internet connection. It not only surges cost, but complete installation of the components such as switches, hubs, and Ethernet cables etc. drives in multiple complexities. To overcome such challenges, Wi-Fi has emerged as great alternative. This technology implements high-frequency radio waves instead of wired networks. Similar to Wi-Fi, another technology Li-Fi has emerged that uses visible light communication instead of radio signals. Li-Fi delivers high-speed in a much more secure way that even the latest Wi-Fi advancements cannot offer. Li-Fi allows 100 times faster data transmission than Wi-Fi, making it more competent.