STUFF WE LIKE: Monday, May 24, 2021

Cheesy comfort food become creamy soup in this fun recipe that will bring everyone to the table at dinnertime. Who doesn’t love macaroni and cheese? But have you ever tried this comfort food as a soup? Macaroni and Cheese Soup will be as delicious to grownups as it will to kids. This creamy, cheesy soup comes together with a roux made with Shawnee Mills flour and Hiland milk. Rather than simple elbow macaroni, use Oklahoma-made Della Terra pasta, which has a distinct homemade flavor. Adding broccoli to the soup adds both color and nutrition, but if you’re not a broccoli fan, it’s no problem to leave it out. Two types of cheese – Parmesan and cheddar – round out the flavor of this macaroni and cheese you’ll eat with a spoon.