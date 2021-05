One High School DxD cosplay is really taking all of us to school with a stunning take on Rias Gremory! Ichiei Ishibumi and Miyama-Zero's original light novel series has become one of the most popular franchises out there thanks to the success of its anime adaptation. The anime was so much more prominent than the light novels in the West, in fact, that the light novels didn't actually get an official English language licensed release until fairly recently. That's all thanks to how well received the four season run of the anime adaptation has been thus far.