The head of Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF) protested on Thursday at the Belarusian border along with dozens of journalists after the arrest of anti-regime blogger Roman Protasevich. RSF chief Christophe Deloire and the Belarusian and Lithuanian journalists placed portraits of their 21 colleagues imprisoned in Belarus on a fence along the EU border between Lithuania and Belarus. Deloire called the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994, "predators of the liberty of the press" and said the strongman was acting like a "terrorist". Reporters Without Borders this week asked Lithuanian prosecutors to investigate Lukashenko's role in diverting the plane carrying Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega on Sunday.