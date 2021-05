The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will play at 3:30 p.m. EST. It could go down as one of the team’s most important regular-season games. The game will send the winner to the No. 7 vs No. 8 play-in game while the loser will take on the San Antonio Spurs in the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game. The team that wins will be facing up against the Los Angeles Lakers.