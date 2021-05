Consider these key questions to help ensure you choose a qualified solution provider. This article comes from the Ebook Automation 2021: OT/ICS Cybersecurity. The past few years have seen an increased demand for cybersecurity in industrial applications. As a result of this, many decision makers for industrial applications are interacting with cybersecurity for the first time. While many companies hope to invest more in ramping up network security, it is essential to make informed decisions when selecting a suitable supplier or solution provider. Industrial cybersecurity is a complex topic that must include considerations about industrial operations. It is highly recommended that decision makers do not just look at the specifications shown on fact sheets or datasheets, but also consider key questions that can help ensure they choose a qualified solution provider.