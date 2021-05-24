newsbreak-logo
Castor Maritime vs. Danaos: Which Shipping Stock is a Better Buy?

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shipping industry has been gradually recovering thanks to rising demand for commodities such as iron ore and coal as several economies resume their manufacturing and industrial activities. Consequently, we think two major players in the shipping industry—Castor Maritime (CTRM) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC)—are well positioned to benefit. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) and Danaos Corporation (DAC) are two established players in the shipping industry. Based in Limassol, Cyprus, CTRM provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, and steel products. Based in Piraeus, Greece, DAC owns and operates containerships across Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. Its principal business is the acquisition and operation of vessels.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Shipping#Global Stocks#Global Trade#Ctrm#Dac#Globe Newswire#Cagr#Shipping Services#Out Castor Maritime Inc#Dry Bulk Cargo#Steel Products#Iron Ore#Coal#Industrial Activities#Containerships#Asia#Increased Demand#Rising Demand#Australia#Piraeus
