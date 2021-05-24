Castor Maritime vs. Danaos: Which Shipping Stock is a Better Buy?

Rapid technological advancement and a change in consumer buying behavior have been major driving forces behind the Asian e-commerce industry’s exponential growth. But while some Asian e-commerce companies have the capacity to increase their market shares, Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) and Coupang (CPNG) don’t appear to be able to maintain their current market shares, let alone increase them. So, let’s evaluate if either of these two stocks is a buy now. Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) and Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) are prominent players in the growing e-commerce sector in Asia. China-based VIPS is an online discount retailer that operates through the Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. CPNG is an e-commerce business operator in South Korea that offers various products and services home goods, beauty products, groceries, and electronics categories, in addition to delivery services, among others.