Castor Maritime vs. Danaos: Which Shipping Stock is a Better Buy?
The shipping industry has been gradually recovering thanks to rising demand for commodities such as iron ore and coal as several economies resume their manufacturing and industrial activities. Consequently, we think two major players in the shipping industry—Castor Maritime (CTRM) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC)—are well positioned to benefit. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) and Danaos Corporation (DAC) are two established players in the shipping industry. Based in Limassol, Cyprus, CTRM provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, and steel products. Based in Piraeus, Greece, DAC owns and operates containerships across Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. Its principal business is the acquisition and operation of vessels.www.investing.com