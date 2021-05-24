newsbreak-logo
Grand finale in store for Irish League with title and European places still up for grabs

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a massive week in the Danske Bank Premiership with the title and European places yet to be decided. After winning the Irish Cup on Friday night, Linfield are aiming to complete the double. They beat Larne 2-1 in the final at Mourneview Park, with one thousand spectators allowed to...

