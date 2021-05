After reading that Albany is going to be FIVE million dollars short without a new revenue source, in my opinion I think I have the solution. A $50,000,000 lawsuit against the state of Oregon for the loss of small business revenue caused by the states covid policy. Name Governor Kate Brown and our legislature as the defendents for their malicious misconduct mask policy that has hurt everyone in Oregon. The state has proven they care nothing about lives, livelihood or quality of life so its time they pay up.