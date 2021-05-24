Man arrested twice in one day for DUI

A New Wilmington area man, formerly of West Virginia, was arrested for driving while under the influence twice within four hours on Saturday. New Wilmington Borough police said Raymond Tiano, 26, of Fairview, West Virginia, who has been staying at an address of Fayette-New Wilmington Road in Wilmington Township, was pulled over around 2:22 p.m. on Route 208 at Fayette-New Wilmington Road after an officer saw him speeding at about 75 to 80 mph in a 25 mph zone on East Neshannock Avenue in the borough, according to a criminal complaint.