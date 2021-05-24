Total eclipse of 2021’s closest supermoon on May 26
On May 26, 2021, the full moon will sweep through the Earth’s dark umbral shadow, creating a total eclipse of the moon. This May full moon is 2021’s closest (and therefore biggest and brightest) full moon of the year: a supermoon. The eclipse will take place happen in the early morning hours, before sunrise, for those in western North America and at other times for people elsewhere on the globe. This particular eclipse is also special because the totality, or total phase, is so short-lived, lasting less than 15 minutes.earthsky.org