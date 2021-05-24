newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Total eclipse of 2021’s closest supermoon on May 26

By Bruce McClure
Earth & Sky
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 26, 2021, the full moon will sweep through the Earth’s dark umbral shadow, creating a total eclipse of the moon. This May full moon is 2021’s closest (and therefore biggest and brightest) full moon of the year: a supermoon. The eclipse will take place happen in the early morning hours, before sunrise, for those in western North America and at other times for people elsewhere on the globe. This particular eclipse is also special because the totality, or total phase, is so short-lived, lasting less than 15 minutes.

earthsky.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Total Eclipse#Sun And Moon#Full Eclipse#Supermoon Eclipse#Lunar Eclipse#Earth#U1#Universal Time#Utc Total#Utc Eclipse#North American#Pdt Total#Hst Total#Timeanddate Com#Closest Supermoon#Eclipse Times#Partial Umbral Eclipse#Eclipse Timings#Supermoons#Totality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

Dawn Delight: Catch the Total Lunar Eclipse on May 26th

On May 26th the Moon will be in total eclipse for the first time in nearly two and a half years. While timing favors western North America, a partial eclipse will be visible across much of the U.S. and Canada at dawn. If it feels like a while since the...
AstronomyINFORUM

Astro Bob: Wake up for Wednesday's dawn supermoon eclipse

The moon can only avoid Earth's shadow for so long. The last total lunar eclipse occurred on Jan. 20, 2019. This Wednesday, May 26th, observers in the western half of North America, western South America, East Asia, and Australia will see it fully eclipsed once again. Those of us in the eastern half of the U.S. will only see a partial eclipse because the moon will set before totality.
Astronomykvnf.org

Western Slope Skies - Total Lunar Eclipse at Dawn, May 26th

Rise early on Wednesday morning, May 26th, find a place with an open western horizon, and look up. If the sky’s clear, you’ll see the first of this year’s two lunar eclipses. Lunar eclipses happen when the full Moon moves into Earth’s shadow, as cast by the Sun. Unlike solar...
Astronomyleadertimes.com

Cosmic 2-for- 1: Total lunar eclipse combines with supermoon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincides with a supermoon this week for quite a cosmic show. This super “blood” moon will be visible Wednesday across the Pacific — offering the best viewing — as well as the western half of North America, bottom of South America and eastern Asia. Better […]
AstronomyScience Daily

Deep oceans dissolve the rocky shell of water-ice planets

What is happening deep beneath the surface of ice planets? Is there liquid water, and if so, how does it interact with the planetary rocky "seafloor"? New experiments show that on water-ice planets between the size of our Earth and up to six times this size, water selectively leaches magnesium from typical rock minerals. The conditions with pressures of hundred thousand atmospheres and temperatures above one thousand degrees Celsius were recreated in a lab and mimicked planets similar, but smaller than Neptune and Uranus.
AstronomyHong Kong

NASA offers tips for viewing tonight’s supermoon eclipse from Manila

When it comes to matters of the moon, we trust the people who have actually been there: the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) (also, no offense, PAGASA). According to the world’s top space nerds, the Pacific Rim countries — of which the Philippines is one — offer the best moonwatching spots for this year’s second lunar eclipse. This one promises to be particularly beautiful, as tonight’s full moon is a ‘supermoon’, which occurs when the Moon at its closest to the earth.
AstronomyNPR

The Curious Stardust At The Ocean Floor

Researchers report in the journal Science that they appear to have some clues about the origin of Earth's plutonium - which has been long debated. Correspondent Nell Greenfieldboyce explains that traces of rare forms of iron and plutonium have been found in extraterrestrial debris that had sunk to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, hauled up by an oil company, then donated for research. By comparing the iron and the plutonium, scientists found the plutonium was likely forged in a cosmic cataclysm, perhaps a rare kind of supernova, and then rained down on Earth.
Astronomyfoxwilmington.com

Blood Moon lunar eclipse enthralls viewers

A super “Blood Moon” captured the attention of viewers across the world on Wednesday. While on Tuesday it appeared as a glittering full moon – the closest to Earth sky-gazers can witness – the next morning the moon appeared tinged with a reddish glow. According to NASA, the Blood Moon...
AstronomyFlorida Star

Rare Super Blood Moon In Australia’s Night Sky

CANBERRA, Australia — Moon gazers are in for a treat when a rare super blood moon appears in the sky on May 26 evening. A super blood moon is when a total lunar eclipse (or blood moon) happens at the same time as the ‘super’ moon — which appears brighter and bigger.
Astronomyhurriyetdailynews.com

Super flower moon lights up skies

Skygazers across Turkey witnessed a spectacular astronomical phenomenon when Earth’s satellite coinciding with a lunar eclipse bathed in blood-red shiny light on May 26. The super flower moon was observed in the skies of Turkey’s metropolitan city Istanbul and capital Ankara, and also appeared in a large number of other countries from Japan to the United States.
AstronomyScience Daily

Understanding of invisible but mighty particles in Earth's radiation belts

Tiny charged electrons and protons which can damage satellites and alter the ozone have revealed some of their mysteries to University of Otago scientists. In a study, published in Geophysical Research Letters, the group looked at charged particles interacting with a type of radio wave called 'EMIC' -- a wave generated in Earth's radiation belts (invisible rings of charged particles orbiting the Earth).
AstronomySpringfield News Sun

May brings supermoon eclipse: What to know about Super Flower Blood Moon

Three celestial events will coincide with May’s full moon on Wednesday; in addition to the full moon, it will be a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth and it will happen along with the year’s only total lunar eclipse. ExploreHow to watch: Observatories to livestream total lunar eclipse. Skygazers...
Religionbitchute.com

TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE TRANSMISSION 26 MAY 2021

In this Powerful time of Ascension, we experience a collective communion of souls…. We discover the genesis pathway of Slavery that has actualised suffering in our manifestation and neutralise and release it…
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

Super Blood Moon 2021

This was a pic of the Super Blood Moon of 2021 and as you can see the total lunar eclipse, also known as a super blood moon, is very prominent and you can also see the Moon's craters. Hope y'all enjoy!!
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Jupiter’s Moon Europa May Have an Interior Hot Enough to Fuel Seafloor Volcanoes

Jupiter’s moon Europa has an icy crust covering a vast, global ocean. The rocky layer underneath may be hot enough to melt, leading to undersea volcanoes. New research and computer modeling show that volcanic activity may have occurred on the seafloor of Jupiter’s moon Europa in the recent past – and may still be happening. NASA’s upcoming Europa Clipper mission, targeting a 2024 launch, will swoop close to the icy moon and collect measurements that may shed light on the recent findings.
PhotographyEarth & Sky

Best Milky Way pics of 2021

In May 2021, we heard from Dan Zafra about a new collection of the 25 best Milky Way photos for 2021. Dan is editor of the travel photography blog Capture the Atlas, which focuses on landscape and night astrophotography. The 25 winning photographers have 14 different nationalities and took their award-winning photos in 12 countries around the world, in dark-sky locations away from urban light pollution. These stellar scenes of our home galaxy are a feast for the eyes and soul.