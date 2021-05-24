Total eclipse of 2021’s closest supermoon on May 26

When it comes to matters of the moon, we trust the people who have actually been there: the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) (also, no offense, PAGASA). According to the world’s top space nerds, the Pacific Rim countries — of which the Philippines is one — offer the best moonwatching spots for this year’s second lunar eclipse. This one promises to be particularly beautiful, as tonight’s full moon is a ‘supermoon’, which occurs when the Moon at its closest to the earth.