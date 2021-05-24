newsbreak-logo
UK Producer S.P.Y Combines Old School Drum&Bass with Unique Melodic Elements, Using Solid State Logic Six, Fusion and XLogic Alpha Channel

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon, U.K., May 20, 2021 — Carlos Barbosa de Lima Jr. (aka S.P.Y) is cultivating and reimagining the Drum&Bass genre with a fresh approach to creative sampling, beat slicing and top layer melodic treatments. The award-winning producer, DJ and remixer — who is launching his own record label DARKMTTR Records this week — recently remixed multi-platinum artist Rag’n’Bone Man’s “All You Ever Wanted” amidst a flurry of other projects he completed during lockdown.

