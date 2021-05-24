newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagstaff, AZ

Camping in city limits complaint

By LIVE scanners Codes Cheatsheet
flagscanner.com
 4 days ago

Flagstaff Police are responding to the 2200 block of Skylane Dr. for a complaint about someone camping near their house. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.

flagscanner.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flagstaff, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Flagstaff, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#City Limits#City Police#Flagstaff Police#Skylane Dr#Premiere
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Trespass in progress

Flagstaff Police are repsonding to the Amtrak visitors center for a person inside the building that has been trespassed on a prior occasion. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
Coconino County, AZmyradioplace.com

Wanted Ash Fork man caught with drugs and gun

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Ash Fork man on an outstanding warrant out of Williams Justice Court. Deputies spotted 50-year old Richard Johnson and conducted a traffic stop. Johnson was arrested on the warrant and for driving on a suspended license. While processing the vehicle, deputies located over 164-blue pills, suspected to be “M30” labeled fentanyl pills and approximately 0.9-ounces of methamphetamine. They also found a loaded .22; Johnson is a prohibited possessor due to previous felony convictions in Yavapai County.
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Suspicious person

Flagstaff Police are responding to the area of Linda Vista and Paradise Rd for a male that is allegedly going in people’s yards are recording them. Described as a white male wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles....
Coconino County, AZgcmaz.com

Ash Fork Man Arrested On Numerous Drug Charges

An Ash Fork man has been arrested on a slew of drug charges after a traffic stop Friday just north of the town. A Coconino County Sheriff’s deputy saw the vehicle driven by 50-year-old Richard Roy Johnson Junior in the Kaibab Estates West area. Johnson matched a description of a person wanted for a warrant out of Williams. While searching the vehicle, deputies found over 164 blue pills, suspected to be fentanyl pills and just under an ounce of meth. Next to the drugs was a loaded .22 caliber handgun. Johnson is a prohibited possessor of firearms due to prior felony convictions out of Yavapai County. He has been booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on many drug charges, as well as aggravated DUI drugs, possession of a firearm during a drug offense and more.
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Man causing verbal disturbance

Flagstaff Police are responding to 2285 E Butler Ave at Dirty Birdies or a male inside causing a yelling and causing a disturbance. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Dumpster fire at campground

Flagstaff FD is responding to a dumpster fire at the Lakeview campground off Lake Mary rd. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Police looking for stabbing victim

Flagstaff police are currently attempting to locate a male that was just stabbed in the stomach. The initial 911 calls for police were for a fight between 2 females who were using broken glass as weapons. The initial fight call was in the 3800 block of S Yaqui Drive. Upon arrival, officers were told a man had possibly been stabbed and left the scene on foot.
Arizona StatePosted by
Daily Herald

Arizona mom denies killing 2 children with meat cleaver

PHOENIX -- An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slayings of her two children with a meat cleaver made her first court appearance Monday, where she denied harming them. 'œI did not kill anybody,' Yui Inoue, 40, said through a Japanese interpreter before a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner in Phoenix told her not to talk about the case except with an attorney.
Arizona Statecrossroadstoday.com

Arizona sheriff’s immigration patrols to cost public $200M

PHOENIX (AP) — The costs to taxpayers from a racial profiling lawsuit stemming from former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration patrols in metro Phoenix a decade ago are expected to reach $202 million by summer 2022. Officials approved a tentative county budget Monday that provides $31 million for the cost of...
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Fight at park

Flagstaff Police are responding to Bushmaster Park for 2 Native American males wearing short-sleeve plaid shirts fighting near the large BBQ and parking lot. Caller sa. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Person not breathing

Flagstaff Police and Fire are responding to 5250 N Highway 89 at the Colony Mobile Home Park for a young adult male not breathing. CPR is in progress. UPDATE: Officers on the scene saying they have regained a pulse and eye movement. No further updates.
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Dog locked in vehicle

Flagstaff police have been called to the Safeway at 1201 S Plaza way to check on a dog that is locked inside a car. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Rollover accident

Flagstaff Police and Fire are on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover accident at Mt. Dell and Beulah Bvd. Unknown on injuries. Use an alternate route if able. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Homicide investigation on Flagstaff trail

This morning at approximately 02:06 AM, Flagstaff Police Department received a call from the Walmart business at 2750 South Woodlands Village Blvd. A woman, Ashley Martin, had entered the store and asked for employees to call the police. When Police arrived, they met with the woman who told the officers that she had shot someone. She led officers to the nearby urban trail between Walmart and Beulah Blvd. The woman told police that she and the man had been involved in an altercation that ended with the fatal shooting of the man.
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Flagstaff Airport improvements planned through 2022

Serving as the regional transportation hub in northern Arizona, multi-modal transportation is certainly a strength in Flagstaff inclusive of air, rail and surface as the city is strategically positioned with intersections of Interstates 40 and 17. Flagstaff Pulliam Airport (FLG) offers daily direct flights on American Airlines with two to...
Flagstaff, AZknau.org

KNAU's Morning Rundown: Monday, May 17

The Tussock Fire burning south of Crown King is now 91% contained, according to the Bureau of Land Management. Evacuations have been lifted for nearby communities as 320 personnel work the blaze. BLM officials say the fire was human caused and remains under investigation. The fire is visible from I-17....
Flagstaff, AZknau.org

Crews Respond To Separate Fires Near Flagstaff, Restrictions Go Into Effect Friday

Two wildfires were reported today near Flagstaff. A fire near Kelly Canyon was caused when someone reportedly set off fireworks, according to officials with the Coconino National Forest. The blaze was kept to about 6 acres. Fire crews are working on another fire east of Flagstaff on Highway 89 north of Wupatki Trails and Doney Park at milepost 432. County officials advise people to avoid the area if possible and be aware of first responders.
Coconino County, AZsedona.biz

Coconino NF now in Stage I fire restrictions

It was announced earlier this week that key criteria have been met for the forest to enter restrictions. This decision was made in an effort to protect public health by reducing the number of preventable human-caused wildfires. Under Stage 1 restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited,...
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Fire closes 89 north of Flagstaff as crews work do containment work

Highway 89 north of Flagstaff was closed in both directions at milepost 432 Thursday afternoon as firefighters worked to contain a small wildland fire in the area. According to the Coconino National Forest, several crews from the state, city and national forest were working on the blaze. That includes four fire engines, a water truck, a hot shot crew and a hand crew.