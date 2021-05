SAN ANTONIO – Vaccination numbers continue to grow in Bexar County, but not everyone is ready, or possibly able, to get their first dose yet. While Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported Thursday that 63.5% of the county had received at least one dose so far, a recent vaccination report by the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District shows the vaccination rates vary across the county. The breakdown by ZIP code in the May 10 report shows that only between 19.2% and 43.4% of people across a good swatch of the West and Southwest sides have received at least one dose.