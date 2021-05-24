NICK PERRI & THE UNDERGROUND THIEVES release new single/video "I Want You"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The newest single, “Starting Fires,” from twin-duo, The Hobbs Sisters, was released today with an exclusive premiere in The Boot. “Starting Fires” is full of rhythmic guitar, ranging vocals and solid harmonies and is as relatable as it gets. It takes you through the experiences we have all been through when someone is moving way too fast emotionally, all while you are just there for the fun. Written by Hannah and Lauren along with Joey Ebach, the three capture the feelings of not getting too attached because in the end it will just lead to a fire you can not put out. Listen to “Starting Fires” here.