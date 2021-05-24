NICK PERRI & THE UNDERGROUND THIEVES release new single/video "I Want You"
NICK PERRI & THE UNDERGROUND THIEVES are following the success of their debut single “Feeling Good” (which peaked at #45 on U.S. rock radio chart) with today’s release of the second single and video, “I Want You.” Coming off a round of tour dates with Blackberry Smoke (April 27-May 2), the buzzed-about Philadelphia-based soulful rock band noted for their powerhouse live shows have also announced a co-headline tour June 3-22 with Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick plus dates with Blackberry Smoke (6/25-7/1) and a month-long headline residency at The Ardmore Music Hall in their hometown in July (8,15,22,29).www.gratefulweb.com