Watch: Billboard Music Awards: 5 Things We're Stoked For!. The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are coming in hot!. With just weeks to go until the star-studded affair, Billboard unveiled this year's crop of nominees on Thursday, April 29. Described as "finalists" by the Billboard Music Awards, fans can expect to see artists like DaBaby, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and The Weeknd and more go head-to-head for top honors.