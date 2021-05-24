newsbreak-logo
Hoare Beats McSweyn – Gateshead Diamond League Recap

Cover picture for the article“It’s like an Australian championship, it really is”. On a rainy and windy day in Gateshead, England, Olli Hoare has cemented his bid for selection in the 1500m for the Tokyo Olympics by finishing second at the Gateshead Diamond League. Hoare beat home fellow Australians Stewart McSweyn, Matthew Ramsden and Ryan Gregson. It will take something absolutely spectacular from Ramsden, or perhaps Rorey Hunter, for Hoare to be denied a crack at his first Olympics. The Colorado based Australian has proven he is world class at every opportunity that has come his way.

Related
Sportsathleticsweekly.com

Futures athletes ready for Diamond League in Gateshead

Amy Hunt, Piers Copeland and George Mills step up from the Futures Academy to the Müller Grand Prix on May 23. In a year that saw all sportsmen and women hit hard by the lack of competition, 2020 could have left young British athletes worried about their future within athletics. However, 86 young stars could sleep easy again when, in December, British Athletics announced their 2021 Futures Academy Programme for Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls.
Worldworldathletics.org

Ingebrigtsen, McSweyn and Giles named for Gateshead 1500m

Jakob Ingebrigtsen will be among the athletes looking to test their form when he races over 1500m at the Muller Grand Prix – the first Wanda Diamond League meeting of 2021 – in Gateshead, UK, on Sunday 23 May. He will do so in front of a venue crowd, with...
Worldathleticsweekly.com

How they train – Stewart McSweyn

The Australian middle-distance runner talks through the workouts that he hopes will earn him an Olympic medal this year at 5000m. With a host of impressive performances over the past 12 months, Stewart McSweyn has, it seems, emerged relatively unscathed from the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic. The 25-year-old...
Travelolympics.com

Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh to miss Diamond League in UK due to travel ban

One of India’s medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra’s preparations have hit a hurdle after the javelin thrower was forced to skip the season’s first Diamond League meeting in Great Britain later this month. Chopra, the 23-year-old national record holder, was looking forward to some international exposure at...
Sportsworldathletics.org

World stars raring to go as Wanda Diamond League action returns to Gateshead

It just so happens that the last piece of international track and field action at the International Stadium in Gateshead was a 1.98m clearance that secured a personal best and a victory in the final event to be decided at the 2013 European Team Championships for the emerging young high jumper Mariya Kuchina.
Sportssportsmax.tv

Diamond League

Richardson defiant in defeat. "I am here to show them what I'm good at." After suffering her first defeat of the season, the USA’s Sha Carri Richardson is already putting it behind her and focusing on the future, vowing to always be competitive. Richardson,…. Leighton Levy May 23, 2021. Jamaica’s...
Sportsletsrun.com

TV/Streaming Information for 2021 Müller Grand Prix Gateshead — Gateshead Diamond League

The 2021 Diamond League season kicks off on Sunday, May 23 with the Müller Grand Prix Gateshead in Gateshead, England. Below you will find details on how to watch the meet. In USA: All 13 Diamond League meets in 2021 will be shown live on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. A subscription costs $4.99/month and can be purchased here. You can also watch on-demand replays and major marathons, including Berlin, Chicago, and Boston.
Sportsteamusa.org

Pole Vaulter Sam Kendricks Overcomes Sloppy Conditions To Win Diamond League Opener

Sam Kendricks competes in the pole vault during the Weltklasse Zurich Inspiration Games on July 9, 2020 in Bradenton, Fla. Pole vaulters Sam Kendricks and Armand Duplantis have one of the best back-and-forth rivalries in track and field right now, and this summer is likely to feature a major showdown between the two at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Sportsdiamondleague.com

Gateshead: Five Things To Look Out For

World champion Mariya Lasitskene has been the undisputed queen of the women's high jump in recent years. Between 2017 and 2019, she won 19 of 21 Diamond League meetings on her way to three back-to-back Diamond Trophies. Yet since the 28-year-old took a back seat in last year's truncated season,...
Sportsdiamondleague.com

Gateshead: Live Updates!

The 2021 Wanda Diamond League season gets underway in Gateshead on Sunday (from 17:55 BST/GMT+1). Diamond Trophy holder Dina Asher-Smith will be kickstarting her title defence on home soil against a star-studded women's 100m field, while international stars such as Mondo Duplantis, Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Mariya Lasitskene also take their first steps on the road to the Zurich final on September 8th and 9th.
Sportsdiamondleague.com

Gateshead: Press Conference

11.30 – Dina Asher-Smith and Laura Muir. 13.30 – Sha’Carri Richardson, Mondo Duplantis, Jakob Ingebrigtsen.
Sportsathleticsillustrated.com

Dina Asher-Smith, Laura Muir and Jakob Ingebrigtsen dominate opening Diamond League meet at Gateshead

The rains came down hard and fast at times, likewise to Dina Asher-Smith who took the Diamond League opening meet 100m. She held off American Sha’Carri Richardson, who is on the rise. Marie-Josée Ta Lou and reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finished third and fourth, respectively. Asher-Smith’s winning time of 11.35 was hampered by a 3.1 m/s headwind in cool temperatures. Each athlete owns a personal best well under 11 seconds. Asher-Smith has run as fast as 10.83, while Richardson owns a best of 10.72. The fastest in the field, Fraser-Pryce, has a best of 10.70. She is a five-time Olympic medallist and earned gold during the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics. She is a 10-time medallist, with nine gold at the World Championships.