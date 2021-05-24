Hoare Beats McSweyn – Gateshead Diamond League Recap

“It’s like an Australian championship, it really is”. On a rainy and windy day in Gateshead, England, Olli Hoare has cemented his bid for selection in the 1500m for the Tokyo Olympics by finishing second at the Gateshead Diamond League. Hoare beat home fellow Australians Stewart McSweyn, Matthew Ramsden and Ryan Gregson. It will take something absolutely spectacular from Ramsden, or perhaps Rorey Hunter, for Hoare to be denied a crack at his first Olympics. The Colorado based Australian has proven he is world class at every opportunity that has come his way.