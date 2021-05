A tractor safety course registration is open for 14-15-year-olds. This class is required for 14- and 15-year-old youth who plan to operate tractors on farms. The only time a 14- or 15-year-old would be exempt from needing this training, would be if he or she works for their parents on the family farm. This training is required however, if the family’s farm is a partnership, incorporated, or the youth is working on a grandparents’ farm. This training is also required if youth are planning to use lawn mowers or tractors larger than 20 horsepower.