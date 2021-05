There are two conversations happening about freedom in America right now and they reveal a whole lot about the two versions of a country that currently feel very uneasily lashed together. Democrats are arguing that the ongoing project of GOP vote suppression—the passage of deliberately racist voting bills in red states, the gerrymandering and voter purges, the laughable Arizona “recount,” and the dogged opposition to voting rights legislation in the House and Senate—is not merely an act of minority rule by a party that is witnessing its own obsolescence. It’s also a prospective, sanitized attempt to do what the Capitol attacks of January failed to achieve: create state and federal legislatures that will set aside the results of the next election and declare the GOP the ruling party no matter who votes for what.