3 Things To Prioritize When Selling Your House

To figure out your expected proceeds, you need to know how much selling your home will cost. Maybe you've decided to cash in on the red-hot housing market by selling your home. You're moving to a houseboat on your favorite lake, cross country to be closer to family, or to a cabin in the woods. Whatever your reason for selling, what you're most interested in is how much you'll net from the sale of your home after expenses are paid. But before you can get an idea of how much you can expect to walk away with, you need to figure out how much it's going to cost to sell your home.