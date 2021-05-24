newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

3 Things To Prioritize When Selling Your House

85209.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s housing market is full of unprecedented opportunities. High buyer demand paired with record-low housing inventory is creating the ultimate sellers’ market, which means it’s a fantastic time to sell your house. However, that doesn’t mean sellers are guaranteed success no matter what. There are still some key things to know so you can avoid costly mistakes and win big when you make a move.

85209.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Sales#Unique Inventory#Homeowners#Market Demand#Selling#Sellers#Costly Mistakes#Turn#Mind#Bidding Wars#Success#Check Today#Graph#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Home & GardenUS News and World Report

How to Get Your House Ready to Sell in Summer

Spring and early summer are historically the most active times for buying and selling real estate, and it is expected to blossom this year as the housing market springs back to life nationwide. If you are getting ready to list your home or investment property, a short punch list of...
Real Estateinvesting.com

Should Redfin be in Your Portfolio?

The housing market has been red hot for some time now due to unprecedented demand amid record low mortgage rates. This, along with the remote working culture, has amplified demand for digital real estate brokerage services. As a result, the shares of real-estate technology firm Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) have returned more than 90% over the past year. So, read ahead to learn whether RDFN is a good addition to one’s portfolio now or if it is susceptible to a retreat.Real estate has been one of the best performing industries amid the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to a surge in home buying. The Fed’s easy monetary policy and asset repurchases have pushed interest rates to historic lows, making real estate investments lucrative. Consequently, a shortage of inventory and endless bidding wars have driven property prices to unprecedented highs. The remote work culture has also motivated people to migrate to low-cost towns from expensive cities.
Real Estatewalletgenius.com

How to Sell Your House: A Comprehensive Guide

Selling a house is a big deal. With home prices continuing to increase almost everywhere, it’s likely the biggest financial transaction you’ll make in your life. That’s why it’s never a good idea to just take the lazy approach to selling your home. Putting together a smart selling plan (versus a haphazard one) will make a huge difference in the financial gains your house will generate. Don’t you want to get the most of your largest asset? Here is a step-by-step guide on how to sell your house — from the moment you first start thinking about the possibility to having the money safely in the bank.
Home & Gardenrealtybiznews.com

Seven “Must Do” Tips For Selling Your House in Summer

Wondering what potential buyers are looking for when buying a home in Summer? Before you put your house on the market, there’s a bit more than market research, freshen-up paint, and cleaning that needs to go on. Face it, selling a house during the vacation season can be challenging enough. Here are a few seasonal things many sellers may not have thought of.
Real Estateunder30ceo.com

Buying Your First Rental Property: 7 Tips to Reduce Anxiety

Buying your first rental property is both exciting (in a good way) and somewhat daunting. Many people want to get involved in real estate investing but don’t know where to start. Oftentimes potential investors are scared away by the responsibilities they know come with property management. However, there are a...
Real Estatetheyankeexpress.com

Buying a home? Skip the ‘love letter’ to the seller

The housing market is so competitive buyers are doing anything they can to get a home. A common way to try to stand out is to write a heartfelt “love letter” to a seller -- a seemingly harmless note to express appreciation of the home and make a personal connection.
Real Estateaustintxhomesales.com

3 Graphs Showing Why You Should Sell Your House Now

There’s no doubt that 2021 is the year of the seller when it comes to the housing market. If you’re a homeowner thinking of moving to better suit your changing needs, now is the perfect time to do so. Low mortgage rates are in your favor when you’re ready to purchase your dream home, and high buyer demand may give you the leverage you need to negotiate the best contract terms on the sale of your house. Here’s a look at what’s driving this sellers’ advantage and why there’s so much opportunity for homeowners who are ready to move this season.
Real EstateMotley Fool

Here's the Total Cost to Sell a Home in 2021

To figure out your expected proceeds, you need to know how much selling your home will cost. Maybe you've decided to cash in on the red-hot housing market by selling your home. You're moving to a houseboat on your favorite lake, cross country to be closer to family, or to a cabin in the woods. Whatever your reason for selling, what you're most interested in is how much you'll net from the sale of your home after expenses are paid. But before you can get an idea of how much you can expect to walk away with, you need to figure out how much it's going to cost to sell your home.
House RentNJ.com

When we sell our house, should we rent instead of buy?

Q. My wife and I would like to downsize the home we live in now since our kids are gone. We built the house 41 years ago and it has served us well. We intend to stay nearby so we can see our grandchildren. Our home has been paid off and we think now is a good time to sell but not really a good time to buy. We are considering renting for a year or so. Any thoughts?
Real EstateApartment Therapy

The Risky Real Estate Trend You Should Be on the Lookout For

When I bought my home nearly a decade ago, it was located in one of the last remaining affordable swaths of Colorado, smack dab between Denver and Boulder. Along came a light rail commuter station within walking distance of my place and, subsequently, steady increases in my home’s value, according to the county assessor’s annual mailer. Coinciding with this — as Colorado’s housing market came to a boil — I started to receive dubious flyers from companies interested in buying equity shares in my home.
Real Estatensjonline.com

Listing your home in 2021? Here’s what to know

It’s a good time to be a home seller — homes are selling fast and for a premium — but that doesn’t mean you can jump into the market ill-prepared. Knowing what to expect can position you to make the most of this seller’s market. Roughly 1 in 6 (17%)...
Real Estatearcamax.com

Why Is My House Not Selling?

"I'm totally stressed out because we've been on the market for eight weeks and we haven't even had an offer." Such were the words of a woman who called me to complain about her real estate agent, who led her to believe that she would have multiple offers after the first week. After listening to her until she sounded exhausted, she took a deep breath and allowed me to say, "Tell me what you think your agent should be doing that she has not." Her answer, as expected, was, "I have no idea."
Real Estatesheltonherald.com

Things to consider when choosing your next neighborhood

Location plays a huge factor in choosing a home. It may seem like finding the neighborhood you want to live in is the simple part but after factoring in cost, commute time, and your must have list, it may be harder than it seems. When searching for your perfect neighborhood use these tips and work with a REALTOR® for the best results.
MLSSignalsAZ

10 Crucial Questions to Ask a Real Estate Agent When Selling Your Home

If you’re looking to sell your home, you’ll want to hire an amazing listing real estate agent to help—and there are certain questions to ask so that you can pinpoint the right professional for you. It’s smart to be picky! A great real estate agent can help find buyers to...
Real EstateMotley Fool

Selling a House? Why You May Not Want to Accept a Contingent Offer

Be careful what contingencies you accept when you're selling. When you're selling your home, you may be excited to get an offer. But before you accept it, it's critical to look at what contingencies the buyer has included. Contingencies are conditions that need to be fulfilled for the sale to...