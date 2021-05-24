Camp Dinner With the Toguchi Family
There are so many ways to enjoy time outside. This is one of many unique stories we’re sharing as part of our effort to highlight the Limitless Sides to Outside. Mark Toguchi grew up in Alaska. Every weekend in the summer, he and his extended family, including aunts, uncles and cousins, would go camping and fishing for salmon. They’d spread out in several tents and RVs along the river. “We could just camp out right on the side of the river and set up our tents and the fire pits and so during the day we would be fishing just right off the campsite,” he says.www.rei.com