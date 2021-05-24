Camp Dinner With the Toguchi Family

We all seem to have one thing in common with our busy lives and that is to save time in the kitchen. Even with some of us still working from home we are always looking for an easy recipe to serve our families. Our crockpot Lasagna is an easy recipe with just a little bit of preparation time and a tasty meal to feed your family. A delicious chocolate dessert that can also be made in the crockpot is a recipe you will want to repeat. It is a delightful Chocolate Cake made for any Chocolate lover. Just add vanilla ice cream or whipped cream on top. Or why not both? It is just gooey and good for sure!!