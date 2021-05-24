newsbreak-logo
Letters: River pilots' monopolies are bad policy and bad for business

By THOMAS PRESSLY
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf I were to draft new legislation that created not one, but several, geographic monopolies with the exclusive right to control the movement of all ships at ports on the lower Mississippi River, that would probably raise eyebrows. It would raise more red flags if this hypothetical bill mandated every vessel use these monopolies’ services. Now imagine that the pay rates based on an average salary would be more than 13 times Louisiana’s average income — more than $500,000 a year — with many pilots making $600,000 or more, plus benefits and expenses. Pitchforks would be sharpened if the only oversight were by a board consisting only of members of the monopoly, controlling membership of this exclusive fraternity, including how many lucrative spots exist.

State
Louisiana State
