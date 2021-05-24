Letters: Donald Trump's combativeness is key to his appeal over GOP's wimps
Kudos to Gerry Villavaso for the letter "trumping" up Trump's outspokenness. In spite of questionable character at times and a tendency for exaggeration, Donald Trump was unafraid to speak his mind on any and all political and cultural matters. Far too many on the left have failed to see it is this outspokenness that attracted so many voters. The left and many media outlets conveniently forget close to half of the country supported Trump.www.theadvocate.com