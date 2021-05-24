newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Letters: Donald Trump's combativeness is key to his appeal over GOP's wimps

By BRIAN SHANNON
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Kudos to Gerry Villavaso for the letter "trumping" up Trump's outspokenness. In spite of questionable character at times and a tendency for exaggeration, Donald Trump was unafraid to speak his mind on any and all political and cultural matters. Far too many on the left have failed to see it is this outspokenness that attracted so many voters. The left and many media outlets conveniently forget close to half of the country supported Trump.

www.theadvocate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Shannon
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Supporters#Gop Candidates#Combativeness#Political Activists#Personal Attacks#Gop#Rants#Exaggeration#Questionable Character#Fearlessness#Media Outlets#Cultural#Feeling#Country#Adults
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Facebook
Related
POTUSCBS News

Paul Ryan slams Trump in speech about future of Republican Party

The former speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, sounded a pointed warning to the GOP in a speech about its future, arguing that voters will have little patience for a party built on fealty to former President Trump. He told conservatives gathered at the Reagan Library, in Simi Valley California, Thursday night that they were at a crossroads.
POTUSThe Hill

How long will Trump remain immune?

The mobster John Gotti was known as the “Teflon Don” because he was acquitted so many times of racketeering charges. No one could touch him, until they did. He spent the rest of his life in jail. President Trump may be the “Teflon Celebrity.” He went bankrupt six times in...
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

The GOP's four camps on a Trump 2024 campaign

MAKING THEM DANCE: Republicans with high hopes that their party might be able to ride Donald Trump’s voter base to victory next year without all the chaos that accompanies the former president himself might be out of luck. Trump is confiding in allies that he intends to run again in...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: The war against our Constitution

We now have an all-out war against our United States Constitution. The lies being repeated by the right wing radicals, that the Jan. 6 Trump Insurrection was simply a group of tourists visiting the Capitol building is an outright insult to common sense and intelligence. I watched it live on TV, and yet people are trying to tell me it was Antifa. I watched the horror of that day and the Capitol police being attacked and our beautiful Capitol building being desecrated.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Matt Gaetz says he will run for presidency in 2024 if Trump does not

GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz plans to run for the presidency in 2024 if Donald Trump decides not to run. The congressman made the announcement on Wednesday in a text message to the New York Post. “I support Donald Trump for president. I’ve directly encouraged him to run and he gives me every indication he will,” he wrote. “If Trump doesn’t run, I’m sure I could defeat whatever remains of Joe Biden by 2024.”Mr Gaetz’s associate, Joel Greenberg, pleaded guilty last week to six federal charges, admitting he had knowingly solicited and paid for sex from a minor. Several legal commentators...
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Lead witness in Trump inaugural investigation claims Trump was involved

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, former advisor to Melania Trump, now a lead witness in the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, appeared on Cuomo Prime Time Thursday. Wolkoff spoke about the role the Trump Organization played in the allocation of funds for events surrounding the former president’s 2017 inauguration.
Presidential ElectionOrlando Sentinel

DeSantis should be GOP’s presidential nominee | Letters

Donald Trump should not run for president in 2024. It has become very clear that Ron DeSantis has assumed the mantle that was once Trump’s. Ron DeSantis is the perfect candidate for the Republican Party in 2024. He is beloved by the more populist Trump-aligned part of the base and is not hated by the Washington establishment types who held the former president in deep disdain. He is conservative enough to hold the base and polished enough to influence moderates and independents to vote for him. This was Donald Trump’s biggest weakness in 2020.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Why Donald Trump is Republicans' worst nightmare in 2024

(CNN) — Earlier this week, amid a rambling attack on the validity of the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump said this: "Interesting that today a poll came out indicating I'm far in the lead for the Republican Presidential Primary and the General Election in 2024." And then there's this...
Presidential ElectionCourthouse News Service

Poll Finds Republicans Not Done With Trump Yet

(CN) — As Republicans look to the future of their party, most remain very much behind the ideas advanced by former President Donald Trump –– and have not ruled out supporting him if he makes another run at the White House. A Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday found an overwhelming...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

Donald Trump made history in becoming the first president in US history to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives.But that doesn't mean that he is done with politics and now he has hinted that he may run for the White House again in 2024, telling his supporters they should have “hope”.The ex-president is free to run again for office as he was acquitted in the Senate for a second time in February. And he dropped his strongest hint yet in a new interview with daughter-in-law Lara Trump on her podcast The Right View.“You do have hope, that...
Arizona StateMSNBC

Arizona GOP's election 'audit' going far worse than Trump realizes

Donald Trump has been watching the utterly bonkers election "audit" in Arizona with great interest. In fact, a New York Times reporter recently noted that Trump has told people close to him that he believes the Arizona audit "could undo" the results of the 2020 presidential election. It was against...