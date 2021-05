Before we get to the Texans and the draft, I’d like to pay tribute to a devoted Texans fan, a longtime Chronicle reader and a contributor to this Mailbag — Erma Kelso. Erma, 93, died last week in Houston. She used to send emails about the Texans, and we often corresponded about the team. It was an honor to read her comments and opinions. Erma and Cele Keeper, who died at 94 a few months ago, loved their pro football team, and they weren’t afraid to be critical when they believed the Oilers and Texans deserved it.