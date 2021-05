Eric DeCosta opening statement: "I was told I need to smile more tonight and look happy and not look as tired. So, it was a long day, but I think we're very happy with the outcome. We feel that we got two players that really check a lot of boxes for us and definitely fill some important needs. [The] two players that we had targeted today … Ben Cleveland [is] a big, physical road-grading offensive lineman, power gap-scheme-type of guy that really fits us [and] really fits our identity. We've had a lot of success with guys like him in the past. In [Brandon] Stephens, we got a guy that is a very versatile player. He's a former running back at UCLA, transferred to SMU. He's played some corner. He's played some safety. [He has] a lot of upside potential. [He's] a big guy. He runs very well. He's very physical. [He] should contribute right away on special teams and he's the kind of player that we look for. So, we'll open it up to questions."