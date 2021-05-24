The Call Named Nonprofit of the Year

CASA of Bastrop, Fayette & Lee Counties is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Rece Betts, Megan Gandy and Lucia Wood (left to right) as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) by Judge Benton Eskew on April 20. CASA of Bastrop, Fayette & Lee Counties endeavors to provide trained volunteer advocates in all abuse and neglect foster care cases assigned by the courts. CASA Volunteers are screened and highly trained and then appointed by Judges to represent and advocate for a child's best interest in the child protection system. To learn more about becoming a CASA Volunteer, please call 512-409-0771. Photo courtesy of CASA ...