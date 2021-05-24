newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

The Call Named Nonprofit of the Year

By Jordan Woodson
swark.today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Call was named Nonprofit of the Year at the Chamber of Commerce banquet Monday evening. The Call is a nonprofit that started in 2007 to get local churches to serve children in foster care. Stay tuned for a full spotlight coming this week.

swark.today
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Care#Charity#The Chamber Of Commerce#Call#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
CharitiesPosted by
TheStreet

Workforce Development Nonprofit Year Up Names Ellen McClain As New Chief Operating Officer

BOSTON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit Year Up announced that it has appointed Ellen McClain as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) to lead and manage the organization's growth as it works to advance economic and racial justice across the United States through its proven approach to workforce development. McClain previously served as Year Up's Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Faith Hope & Love Wins Best Nonprofit Organization of the Year at the 2021 BizX Awards

Racine, WI – Faith Hope & Love announced today that they were named the winner of Best Nonprofit Organization at the 2021 BizX Awards, an annual event that honors the best of the best small and medium-sized businesses around the world. The event, which was held virtually on April 29 and 30 recognizes exceptional results for business owners, entrepreneurs, and their teams. BizX 2021 Virtual Global Conference and Awards are powered by ActionCOACH®, the largest business coaching franchise in the world.
Las Cruces, NMlascrucesbulletin.com

Las Cruces columnist named executive director of national nonprofit

Cassie McClure, a nationally syndicated columnist and longtime local writer, has been named the executive director of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists (NSNC). The NSNC is a national nonprofit organization that promotes professionalism and networking among columnists and other writers and advocates for freedom of the press across the nation.
Maui County, HIthemolokaidispatch.com

OHA Awards Nonprofit Grants

A Molokai program is among 14 nonprofit organizations statewide that received grant awards from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs totaling $1.25 million that will support the Native Hawaiian community through its new ‘Ohana and Community Program Grants. The funding is intended to help reinforce and strengthen Native Hawaiians’ ‘ohana (family), moʻomeheu (culture) and ʻaina (land and water).
Ravalli County, MTravallirepublic.com

Rapp Family Foundation celebrates 30 years of supporting Ravalli County nonprofits

The Rapp Family Foundation is beginning its 30th year of supporting nonprofit organizations in Ravalli County. All organizations that have an IRS 501(c)3 letter qualify. Churches are automatically considered 501(c)3 charities, as long as they meet the criteria required by the IRS and continually adhere to 501(c)3 requirements. Public schools tax-exempt status under 501(c)3 is not required in order for such organizations to qualify for private foundation grants. Government entities are also eligible to apply.
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

Salvation Army names volunteer of year

HIGH POINT — A man credited with helping maintain a local nonprofit’s facilities has been honored for his volunteerism. The Salvation Army of High Point awarded Paul Moore with the 2021 Volunteer of the Year Award. Moore became a Salvation Army volunteer in 2020 as a special offering to help...
Boston, MAWicked Local

West End House, 2Life Communities named Nonprofit Excellence Awards finalists

The Massachusetts Nonprofit Network recently announced, West End House of Allston, and 2Life Communities of Brighton were selected as finalists for the 2021 Nonprofit Excellence Awards in Resilience and Advocacy, respectively. The winners of the Nonprofit Excellence Awards will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony, MNN’s 2021 Nonprofit Excellence...
Dover, NHPosted by
Seacoast Current

Matt Mayberry Named Citizen of the Year

Dover's Matt Mayberry has been named Citizen of the Year by the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce and he says he is both humbled and grateful. "It's actually not my award. It's our award because it is a reflection of the people in the community who step up to help," Mayberry said during an interview this week.
Charitiesmvariety.com

Nonprofit toolkit: ‘How to start a nonprofit’

(Press Release) — MANGO is conducting a workshop, "Nonprofit Toolkit: How to Start a Nonprofit," on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the MANGO Resource Center and via Zoom. The workshop will teach you all the steps needed to effectively start and register a nonprofit...
Dover, NHPosted by
Seacoast Current

Dover Chamber Names Its Educator of the Year

The school year was a tough one for many students because of the pandemic but the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce's Educator of the Year helped make it easier for both students and her colleagues. MJ Hippern, a physical education teacher at Dover High School for 20 years, was recognized...
CharitiesElkin Tribune

Hugh Chatham hosts Volunteer Appreciation Event

Hugh Chatham volunteers get the red carpet treatment at an event in their honor. Hospital volunteers enjoy a special lunch in their honor. Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital recently honored its volunteers with a “red carpet” celebration. Approximately 50 volunteers attended the outdoor event and were recognized by hospital team members and administration for their dedication to the organization and community.
CharitiesMySanAntonio

Feed the Fridge Receives Donation from the Lantry Family Foundation

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Feed the Fridge just got the stamp of approval from the Lantry Family Foundation, in the form of a generous donation to We Care, Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization behind the Feed the Fridge initiative. The donation will go toward establishing more fridge locations in the D.C. area.
Grand County, UTmoabsunnews.com

Youth Garden Project celebrates milestone: 25 years of growth at local nonprofit

Youth Garden Project founder Sarah Heffron wrote in the introduction to a new community cookbook produced by the nonprofit that she fell in love with gardening after high school. She learned about the concept of horticultural therapy, and believed that a garden could be a nurturing space for troubled youth to find meaning and build character. In 1996 she started the Youth Garden Project in the Mulberry Grove neighborhood, using her back yard and donated land, and offered a place for youth to complete court-ordered service hours as well as an opportunity for high school students to earn science credits.
Health Servicesoctimesnews.com

Miller named EMS Provider of the Year

Ralph Miller, a paramedic at Ohio County EMS in Hartford, has been named the 2021 Rural Kentucky EMS Provider of the Year. The award, sponsored by the Kentucky Office of Rural Health and the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services, recognizes someone who works or volunteers at a rural Kentucky EMS service and who demonstrates…
Charitiesfranchising.com

College HUNKS Hauling Junk And Moving® Donates Two Million Meals

In Partnership With U.S. Hunger College Hunks Continues To Help Build A Hunger-Free World. "We genuinely care about our customers and the communities we serve, which is why community support is and will always be one of the core tenets of our brand,” said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS.
Bastrop, TXElgin Courier

CASA appoints new volunteers

CASA of Bastrop, Fayette & Lee Counties is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Rece Betts, Megan Gandy and Lucia Wood (left to right) as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) by Judge Benton Eskew on April 20. CASA of Bastrop, Fayette & Lee Counties endeavors to provide trained volunteer advocates in all abuse and neglect foster care cases assigned by the courts. CASA Volunteers are screened and highly trained and then appointed by Judges to represent and advocate for a child's best interest in the child protection system. To learn more about becoming a CASA Volunteer, please call 512-409-0771. Photo courtesy of CASA ...
Charitiesaroundfortwayne.com

AWS Foundation Announces $432,154 in Grants

The AWS Foundation recently awarded $432,154 in grants to 14 non-profit organizations. Fort Wayne, Indiana (May 19, 2021) ─ The AWS Foundation recently awarded $432,154 in grants to 14 non-profit organizations that benefit individuals with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities in northeast Indiana. These organizations include:. Community Choirs of Huntington...
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

Weinstock, Food for Free program named Nonprofit Excellence Awards finalists

The Massachusetts Nonprofit Network announced Hannah Weinstock, program manager at Science Club for Girls, and Food For Free, both of Cambridge, were selected as a finalist for the 2021 Nonprofit Excellence Awards for Young Professional and in Resilience, respectively. The winners of the Nonprofit Excellence Awards will be announced at...