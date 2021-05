The Green Bay Packers finally did what they had the chance to do nine times in last year’s NFL Draft and failed to do — draft a wide receiver. Green Bay selected Amari Rodgers, a Clemson product, in the third round. While the drafting of Rodgers is sure to bring more talent to the receiving corps, there is no doubt that the Packers could use some extra firepower, especially if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t return next season. With the draft over and the top free agents already scooped up, who’s left? Here are the top five free agent wide receivers still available for the Green Bay Packers.