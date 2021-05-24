Sky: Milan want to keep Real Madrid playmaker – latest on Calhanoglu and Donnarumma

Some updates have arrived regarding the future of several AC Milan players now that the season has finished, a report claims. We start with renewals, and according to Sky (via MilanNews), new talks are planned between the Milan management and agent Mino Raiola to discuss the future of Gianluigi Donnarumma. Discussions are expected in the middle of the week and it must be established whether – now Milan have achieved a top four finish – there is a better chance of reaching an agreement.