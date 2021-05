The Rams have been one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL since hiring Sean McVay, but Los Angeles' attack will look much different in 2021. That's because the Rams acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford via trade with the Detroit Lions this offseason. Stafford has surpassed 4,000 passing yards eight times in his career and now will have players like Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson and tight end Tyler Higbee at his disposal. Should Stafford be among the top quarterbacks in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings, or should you look elsewhere when making your 2021 Fantasy football picks?