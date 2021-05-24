2021 Charles Schwab Challenge odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from model that called six majors

Known as "Hogan's Alley" for the exploits of five-time champion and Hall of Famer Ben Hogan, Colonial Country Club is host to the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge -- as it has been for the 75 previous years the tournament has been played in Fort Worth, Texas. The only host course to be on the PGA Tour longer than Colonial is Augusta National, and the 7,209-yard, par-70 layout is known for its tight fairways and numerous doglegs. Daniel Berger returns to defend his title at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2021, one year after winning the first PGA Tour event after the coronavirus pandemic delay.