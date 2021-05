In the Old Testament, Madrid would have deservedly beaten Sevilla. In the Old Testament, Benzema's goal would have been given, since the linesman did not give offside for Odriozola's cross, and he would not have had a penalty against him, but one in his favour. But the New Testament has rewritten football. With the VAR and the subsequent chicken sexer in the VAR room able to see offside by the hair of a shrimp or rewind a counter-attack to discover a handball that once was not, with this blessed New Testament, by means of David Elleray, you get penalised.