New Uncharted Movie Image Has Fans Questioning How Well the Film Will Capture the Games

PlayStation LifeStyle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new image from the upcoming Tom Holland-starring Uncharted movie has been released via an article in the New York Times, but you’d be forgiven for not noticing at first glance. After all, nothing about the picture screams Uncharted in any way that matters. The image features both Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Sully, though neither has any kind of defining features that would identify them as either character within the Uncharted universe. Fans have noticed and are criticizing the still, saying that it is sapping away confidence that the film will actually capture the games with any level of authenticity.

