New Uncharted Movie Image Has Fans Questioning How Well the Film Will Capture the Games

Some of the crewmembers on Lip Sync Battle were terrified by Tom Holland’s iconic performance on the show. The Spider-Man star tore the house down on the show a few years ago, and that thrilled audiences. Insider’s Ashley Spencer did an oral history of the performance and noted that the crew members weren’t exactly thrilled with the whole deal. Basically, these things need to get cleared before they air, and no one knew if Rihanna would give her blessing in time. In fact, a backup performance of "Oops I Did It Again" was prepared just in case the entire thing fell through. Jeanie Cheek, a costume designer on the show said, “We actually created two different sets of costumes for him and all of the dancers. Just in case "Umbrella" didn't go through, we had a backup performance.”