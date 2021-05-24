newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Solange’s Saint Heron Launches Its Next Phase In An Urgent Effort To Preserve Black and Brown Art

By Sammy Approved
Posted by 
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Solange’s platform Saint Heron is introducing its next phase as a cultural institution. The platform was initially launched in 2013 as a hub for music, arts and cultural conversations for the Black community, where Black creators would have control of their own narrative. Today, Saint Heron announced how the company...

globalgrind.com
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
125
Followers
827
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solange Knowles
Person
Ilyasah Shabazz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Black Art#Art Exhibitions#Project Music#Architecture Design#American#Womack Womack#Saint Records#Nike#Congrats Saint Heron#Art Director#Preserve#Art Experiences#Collaboration#Architectural Objects#Mission#Special Music Projects#Creative Director#Cultural#Furniture Collection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Google
Related
MusicPosted by
GlobalGrind

Producer Kosine Gets Candid With His Debut Project “Truth Serum” Accompanied By A Powerful Short Film

The nine time Grammy nominated producer and artist Kosine is stepping into the limelight as a recording artist with his debut EP Truth Serum. The project reflects his personal ideology surrounding cultural themes about relationships, being Black in America, and navigating the peaks and valleys of success. The seven track EP showcases his versatility as he embodies both Rap and R&B. Truth Serum is a complete story from beginning to end, which Kosine conveys in a short film that we were able to preview early at an exclusive screening last Tuesday, May 4 at Neuhouse in Los Angeles.
SciencePosted by
GlobalGrind

25th Annual Webby Awards Honors Its Biggest Names Yet Like Oprah, Pharrell and More

Some of the biggest names were honored at this year’s 25th Annual Webby Awards hosted by actress and activist Jameela Jamil. Oprah Winfrey, Megan Thee Stallion, Amorphous, Jemele Hill, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal are among the list of winners who were recognized. The 25th show is dedicated to honoring the outstanding individuals, organizations and projects that discovered creative and innovative ways to use the Internet to assist the world in staying connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miami, FLoceandrive.com

1PENEMY: The Art Industry's Next Big Pop and Graffiti Artist Star

1PENEMY whose Instagram @1penemy is a well know NYC Street artist whose work involves a mugshot lineup of 90's supermodels he grew up respecting. The mugshots of Kate Moss, Stephanie Seymour, Brooke Shields and Cindy Crawford were the first pieces he created and it grew from there. 1Penemy’s street art embraces this spirit of a women’s struggle in his female subjects, not only by featuring them in a mugshot and displaying them in “lineup”, but also by wheat pasting them like “wanted” posters in back alleys and on graffitied walls. His work is similar to Warhhol's work which explored the shallowness of fame, holding his subjects unrealistic standard of perfection and shaming them to an unbridled degree for falling short. The price of 1penemy’s physical artwork ranges from $10,000 to $25,000, making his work accessible to a broad audience. His work has been featured in the Daily Mail, Daily Front Row, Hello Magazine, Haute Living, Forbes, ComicBook.com, and The NY Times. 1Penemy is a disabled US Navy Veteran serving in the US Navy for 13 years.
MinoritiesPosted by
GlobalGrind

Tune Into This Black Girl Magic: 2021 Urban One Honors Will Acknowledge ‘Women Leading the Change’

The 2021 third annual Urban One Honors will honor the accomplishments of African American women in this year’s tribute show premiering this Sunday, May 16. This year’s theme is ‘Women Leading the Change’ and it aims to highlight the extraordinary contributions of women in business, media, health, politics, who are leading the charge to create impactful change within the Black community. The Urban One Honors event as created to recognize and pay homage to people and organizations whose work makes a substantial impact on society and our culture.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Hawking--Page phase transitions of the black holes in different extended phase spaces

The Hawking--Page (HP) phase transitions of the $d$-dimensional Schwarzschild and charged black holes are explored in two different extended phase spaces. One is to enclose the black hole in the anti-de Sitter (AdS) space, and the other is to confine the black hole in a spherical cavity. The phase transition temperature $T_{\rm HP}$, minimum black hole temperature $T_0$, and Gibbs free energy $G$ are systematically calculated in an analytical way. There are remarkable similarities in the two extended phase spaces. Especially, for the Schwarzschild black holes, a dual relation of $T_{\rm HP}(d)=T_0(d+1)$ in successive dimensions exactly valid in the AdS case is found to be also approximately valid in the cavity case with a high precision. Moreover, this relation can be further generalized to the charged black holes in a suitable form. At the same time, significant dissimilarities also exist between the two extended phase spaces, like the notable terminal points in the $G$--$T$ curves of the charged black holes in a cavity. Our work helps to establish the universal properties of the black holes in different extended phase spaces, and simultaneously motivates further studies on their thermodynamic behaviors that are sensitive to specific boundary conditions.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

New Heron Arts Exhibit “Summer” by Kristin Farr

Heron Arts is pleased to announce the solo exhibition SUMMER by Kristin Farr. The opening reception for SUMMER is Saturday, June 5th, 2021, from 4-8pm and is free and open to the public. The exhibition will be on view at Heron Arts until July 3rd, 2021. SUMMER is a retrospective...
Photographycumbriacrack.com

Major photography and digital art festival launches next month

A major festival of photography and digital art celebrating the west coast will begin in Cumbria next month. The West Coast Photo Festival aims to reveal and celebrate the unique identity of the coastline, often overshadowed by the fame of the neighbouring Lake District. Organiser Signal Film and Media said...
MinoritiesNewsTimes

How a New Initiative Aims to Launch Broadway's Future Black Leaders

Broadway has long known that Black professionals are underrepresented backstage and in leadership positions in the commercial theater industry — but now a new initiative from a group of Broadway producers, the Theatre Leadership Project, aims to change that. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below:. More from Variety. “There...
Designers & CollectionsELLE DECOR

The Memphis Group Gets the Hypebeast Treatment in a New Saint Laurent Collab

Maximalists and fashionistas unite: In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Memphis Milano, Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello is hosting a pair of shoppable exhibitions of the group’s most iconic works in the Saint Laurent Rive Droite concept stores in Los Angeles and Paris. The exhibit is the first of this scale with pieces available to purchase. What’s more—in a match made in design heaven—Saint Laurent has launched an accompanying Memphis-inspired capsule collection.
Orlando, FLOrlando Sentinel

Orlando Museum of Art’s planned tower was designed as its own work of art

The downtown high-rise where Orlando Museum of Art plans a second location always was conceived with art in mind, said the project’s lead designer — even before an art museum surprisingly entered the picture. And now Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects — the award-winning architecture firm behind the 1980s expansion and...
Designers & Collectionsthefashionlaw.com

Gucci’s First NFT is Here, and it is a Film Inspired by its Recent Aria Collection

On the heels of Gucci’s Executive VP of Brand and Customer Engagement Robert Triefus revealing that it is “only a matter of time” before luxury brands get in on the non-fungible token – or “NFT” – game, the Italian design house is offering up its first NFT as part of a newly-unveiled auction at Christie’s. Entitled, “PROOF OF SOVEREIGNTY: A Curated NFT Sale by Lady PheOnix,” the NFT-specific auction, which runs from May 25 to June 3, contains a single work from Gucci: a fashion film co-directed by creative director Alessandro Michele and award-winning photographer and director Floria Sigismondi.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Virgil Abloh Debuts Off-White's First Full Eyewear Collection

Virgil Abloh has embedded his distinctive style into Off-White‘s first full eyewear line. Composed of several avant garde and genderless frames, the collection unites under two branding motifs: a reimagined, overlayed logo and the classic “Arrow” iconography featuring intertwined ivy detailing. Where the “Marfa” sunglasses line the face with a narrow, extended cat-eye in both a statement-making hot-pink-and-white edition as well as a subtle black-and-tortoise colorway, the “Alps” frame completely takes over with an oversized shield lens and a thick, wrap-around construction.
Apparelmr-mag.com

PALM ANGELS INTRODUCES ITS FIRST EYEWEAR OFFERING

Palm Angels has introduced its first eyewear offering with the spring/summer 2021 collection. Developed in the New Guards Group design workshops and creativity hubs, the new Palm Angels shades are infused by the codes of the brand, born through the innate dialogue with the ready-to-wear collection, and a natural evolution of its continuous extension.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Virgil Abloh Reveals Upcoming Off-White™ x Nike Collection Name and Shoebox

After a series of early looks, Virgil Abloh has now taken to Instagram to tease his upcoming Off-White™ x. Posting a selection of images, the multi-disciplinary creative shared what appears to be an early prototype for a shoebox. Marked with circle cutouts that reveal the orange wrapping paper within, the box is decorated with an Off-White™ logo in green, haphazardly drawn Nike Swoosh and black tape along the edges. Printing on the box also highlights what is currently known as “The Fifty,” which is a range of Nike Dunk Low takes that all feature different designs.