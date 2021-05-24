newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spring City, UT

Most improved reader-1.jpg

Posted by 
Pyramid
Pyramid
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spring City Elementary Readopoly winners announced. Spring City Elementary School held its final drawing in the “Readopoly” challenge. The parti…

www.heraldextra.com
Pyramid

Pyramid

Mount Pleasant, UT
191
Followers
804
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpg#Drawing#Parti
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring City, UT
Related
Sanpete County, UTPosted by
Pyramid

North Sanpete School District sponsor summer feeding program

North Sanpete School District is sponsoring a summer feeding program again this summer. The program provides free grab and go meals to all children ages 0-18. The program serves meals five days a week starting Tuesday, June 1 and running through Friday, July 30. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the USDA waivers for Summer Feeding this summer we will be running the program as a curbside grab and go meal service in which a breakfast and lunch will be offered to each child free of charge.
Utah StatePosted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Utah Stateupr.org

Reopening The Arts And The 45-Star Flag On Monday's Access Utah

Kurt Bestor is a Utah-based composer and performer, known for his Christmas concerts, his film and television scores, and his haunting musical prayer for peace “Prayer of the Children.” He will be leading performances of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” in Logan on May 21 and 22. He’ll join...
Utah Stateskiutah.com

Spring Skiing in Utah: A Case of the Wiggles

Wiggles—sometimes called Snakes—arrive alongside the spring thaw each season in Utah. The humble architects of these edifices typically remain anonymous. They could be die-hard locals, lifties, patrollers or mountain ops crew. Regardless of the details of their origin, the siren call of a sinuous wiggle is challenging to ignore. Buckle up and prepare to hold on because surviving the entire length of the wiggle without bailing is quite a feat. Here’s a rundown of the wiggles we spied or heard tale of this season. This will serve as a useful guide in future seasons as to where to locate or establish your local wiggle.
Utah Stateusu.edu

Watering the Landscape with Less at USU

On an average summer day, the Utah State University Landscape Operations and Maintenance (LOAM) receives many calls about watering practices on campus. And now, in 2021, a year where the Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced a state of emergency in March due to drought, LOAM Manager Shane Richards wants the community to know that USU is actively conserving water.
Spring City, UTPosted by
Pyramid

Spring City to hold Cornhole tournament

Spring City Recreation Department is sponsoring a Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, May 29. This will be fun for the whole family to enjoy. There will be four different ages groups to compete in, 3-6, 7-12- 13-17 and 17+. Cost for the day long event will be $10 per team and $15 per team after May 15.
Sanpete County, UTSan Pete Messenger

Communities will benefit from Zoom access to many public meetings

One of the small silver linings of the impact of COVID-19 on Sanpete County is that a number of the local cities have begun offering their council meetings for people to attend remotely via Zoom video conferencing. That capability, however, could be leveraged even further to provide an immensely valuable...
Moroni, UTSan Pete Messenger

School nurse honored with Mary Ito Memorial Award

Alice Sperry of Moroni recently was honored for her work as a school nurse and received the Mary Ito Memorial Award. Sperry has worked for both the North and South Sanpete School Districts for 26 years. She loves working with the students, watching them grow and developing into young adults.
Manti, UTPosted by
Pyramid

Manti Temple Letter to the Editor

People should work to preserve the Manti temple as it is. The Manti temple is a graceful masterpiece of nineteenth century building and architecture, not a shell waiting to be ruined. Everything about the Manti temple, not only the art, should be preserved as it is. We often hear words...
Sanpete County, UTPosted by
Pyramid

You Deserve It

Sanpete is lucky to have some good bakeries up and down the county. “Tractor beams” (nothing to do with farm equipment), as far as I know, are fictional devices that suck objects in from a distance in space. It’s a Star Wars kind of concept. For me, a bakery has...
kuer.org

Sanpete County Residents 'Thrilled' About Manti Temple Mural Preservation And New Ephraim Temple

New renovation plans for the historic Manti temple will preserve its cherished murals, according to a recent announcement from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “We have been impressed to modify our earlier plans for the Manti, Utah temple so that the pioneer craftsmanship, artwork and character will be preserved — including the painted murals loved by so many,” President Russell M. Nelson said in a virtual address to residents of the area Saturday.