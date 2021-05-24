2nd drawing winners-1.jpg

newsbreak-logo
Spring City, UT

Pyramid
Pyramid
 4 days ago
Spring City Elementary Readopoly winners announced. Spring City Elementary School held it's final drawing in the "Readopoly" challenge. The part…

