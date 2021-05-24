Massachusetts Activists Demand Answers & The Resignation Of The District Attorney In The Alleged Suicide Of 16-Year-Old Mikayla Miller Who’s Body Was Found Tied To A Tree

#Roommates, for the last few weeks, local activists and the family of 16-year-old Hopkinton, Massachusetts teen Mikayla Miller are still demanding answers as they try to piece together her heartbreaking death that found her tied to a tree—which is being classified as an alleged suicide by officials. However, her family isn’t having it. In response to the allegations by local law enforcement that Mikayla Miller committed suicide, her family is not settling for the belief that she took her life, largely because of how her body was found, which doesn’t coincide with suicide.