newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Activists Demand Answers & The Resignation Of The District Attorney In The Alleged Suicide Of 16-Year-Old Mikayla Miller Who’s Body Was Found Tied To A Tree

By Danielle Jennings
theshaderoom.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article#Roommates, for the last few weeks, local activists and the family of 16-year-old Hopkinton, Massachusetts teen Mikayla Miller are still demanding answers as they try to piece together her heartbreaking death that found her tied to a tree—which is being classified as an alleged suicide by officials. However, her family isn’t having it. In response to the allegations by local law enforcement that Mikayla Miller committed suicide, her family is not settling for the belief that she took her life, largely because of how her body was found, which doesn’t coincide with suicide.

theshaderoom.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Hopkinton, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Crump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Committed Suicide#Roommates#Family Law#Case Law#Nbc10boston#16 Year Old Hopkinton#Attorney Benjamin Crump#Daughter#Activists#Law Enforcement#Medical#Teenagers#Standing#Truth#Answers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

David Staveley, Massachusetts man who faked his own death, pleads guilty after being first in the US to be charged with fraud for Paycheck Protection Program

A 53-year-old Massachusetts man who faked his own death has pleaded guilty after attempting to steal more than $500,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans. David Staveley of Andover was the first in the U.S. to be charged for fraud relating to the the CARES Act, which allowed small businesses to receive forgivable or low interest loans to meet payroll costs and mortgage, rent, and utility payments.
Hopkinton, MAnbcboston.com

Hopkinton Officials Looking for Missing Elderly Man

Officials in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, are looking for an elderly man who was last seen Sunday afternoon. The 88-year-old, identified by the Hopkinton Fire Department as Mr. O'Leary, was last see at 3 p.m. in the Clinton Street area. He was wearing a red hat, tan jacket, blue pants and sneakers.
Hopkinton, MAbaystatebanner.com

Hundreds rally for Hopkinton teen found dead

Hundreds gathered on Hopkinton Town Common on Thursday, May 6, to call for justice for Mikayla Miller, the 16-year-old Black girl who was found dead in the woods near her home the morning of April 18 after an alleged physical altercation with a group of teenagers the prior evening. Hand...
Massachusetts StateHerald-Palladium

Massachusetts mom wants outside review of Black teen's death

HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) — Family members and activists are demanding answers in the death of a Black teen whose body was found near her home in a Boston suburb last month. Authorities said they have not determined how 16-year-old Mikayla Miller died. Her body was found on April 18 in a wooded area roughly a mile from her home in Hopkinton. County prosecutors have said they are awaiting a medical examiner's report before reaching any conclusions.
Hopkinton, MATurnto10.com

Missing teenager found after he goes missing in Rehoboth, police say

HOPKINTON, Mass. (WJAR) — The Hopkinton Police Department in Massachusetts said a missing teenager has been found after he went missing Saturday afternoon. The department said he was last seen at about 2 p.m. and may have been heading to Rhode Island. Officers said 15-year-old Gabriel Lee was described as...
Chelmsford, MAWilmington Apple

Middlesex Sheriff’s Office’s Summer Youth Public Safety Academy Will Be Virtual Again This Summer

CHELMSFORD, MA — The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office has announced that it will be offering a free, virtual Youth Public Safety Academy (YPSA) once again this summer. “While our goal had been to host an in-person camp this summer, it takes months of planning to properly prepare for a high-quality learning experience like YPSA,” said Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian. “With limited guidance available to us early in the planning process on how summer camps could safely operate and what compliance measures might look like, we decided the best decision was to follow the successful model we implemented last year when we held a series of free, virtual YPSA sessions.”
Hopkinton, MABoston Herald

Mom of dead Hopkinton teen has open assault case: records show

The Hopkinton mother accusing the DA’s office of misconduct faces a July hearing on an open domestic violence case in Framingham District Court, where she’s charged with assaulting one of her children. Calvina Strothers, 41, faces a charge of assault and battery on a family member in Framingham District Court,...
Hopkinton, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Mikayla Miller death investigation: Hopkinton teen’s mother launches GoFundMe to continue fight for transparency, set up scholarship in daughter’s memory

A “beautiful soul” is a common description of how 16-year-old Mikayla Miller was in life. The Hopkinton teenager is remembered as an athlete who loved basketball, an honors student who had dreams of studying journalism at a historically Black college or university and a generally untroubled child who was a loving family member and a loyal friend.
Hopkinton, MATurnto10.com

Police look for missing teen, possibly heading to Rhode Island

HOPKINTON, Mass. (WJAR) — The Hopkinton Police Department in Massachusetts are looking to find a missing teenager that may be headed to Rhode Island. The department said on Saturday he was last seen at about 2 p.m. Officers said 15-year-old Gabriel Lee is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches...