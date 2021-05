Australia's car culture is cool, but you probably already knew that. While its homegrown cars—including rear-wheel drive utes and big-horsepower, V-8 sedans—have mostly died off, the pickup culture remains strong. To wit, Australia is one of the lucky recipients of the Ford Ranger Raptor, the jacked-up, widebody version of the global midsize pickup we get a version of here in non-Raptor form. The closest we get to the Raptor's badassery currently is the (pretty cool, but narrow-body) Ranger Tremor Package. Meanwhile, in Australia, the Ranger Raptor is getting gussied up even further with the X package.