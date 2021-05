BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Snappers hit four home runs, but it wasn’t enough, as the South Bend Cubs beat Beloit 12-6 in the series finale on Sunday at Pohlman Field. Despite the lopsided loss, the Snappers won four of the six games against South Bend in the series. After hitting a walk-off home run in the 10th inning Saturday night, Griffin Conine continued to flash the power, hitting two more home runs in the loss.