To Market, To market … Connecting With the Farmer makes Corn Taste Sweeter
The immutable: People need food to sustain life. The variable: Grow your own or, as civilization developed, purchase it from a farmer. Egyptian markets selling produce, imported goods and fish from the Nile existed 5,000 years ago. The Romans followed with olives, dried fruit, crafts and livestock. By the 14th century, more than 2,000 farmers markets had sprung up in England alone — some operating in what came to be known as market towns, with an array of household goods for sale.www.thepilot.com